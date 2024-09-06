Trailer for Adult Swim's new horror anime is just as chilling and terrifying as you'd expect from a Junji Ito manga

- YouTube Watch On

The trailer for Adult Swim's new horror anime Uzumaki is here and, as you might expect from manga legend Junji Ito, it's suitably terrifying.

Set in the small Japanese town of Kurouzo-chu, the new anime series – set to air on September 28, with a next-day release on Max – follows the (mis)adventures of several of its citizens, as each seemingly succumbs to a terrible fate. It's based on an iconic manga series from Ito, which ran from 1998 to 1999 across 19 chapters.

At the heart of its mystery is a spiral (putting 'spiraling into madness' a little too literally), with one of Kurouzo's residents seemingly infatuated with the shape and, in one other scene, a handful of people are seen falling into a spiral-like abyss. That's without mentioning that eyeball scene. You can see the trailer in all its spine-tingling glory above.

There are plenty of reasons for horror and anime fans alike to check in on Uzumaki in what is set to be a killer season of shows. For one thing, it's helmed by Production I.G. (Haikyu, Ghost in the Shell) and comes with a disturbing black-and-white art style that really zeroes in on Ito's love of body horror.

It's also a welcome appetizer for a feast of new anime in October. Blue Lock season 2, Dandadan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, and Dragon Ball Daima all debut during the fall anime season.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching right now. Then take a look ahead to more major releases with our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3.