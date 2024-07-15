New trailer for Terminator anime promises a reinvention of the franchise from the studio behind Ghost in the Shell

A new trailer for the Netflix anime Terminator Zero has debuted and given us our best look yet at the upcoming adaptation. The show, which is executive produced by The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin, tells a new story set in the beloved franchise.

The new teaser is narrated by House of the Dragon’s Sonoya Mizuno who voices a resistance fighter sent back in time called Eiko. Her mission is to stop Skynet’s impending attack on humanity, which she knows will cause devastating consequences in the future.

"This isn’t what you think it is, you can’t see it yet, but you’ve been on a collision course your entire life," her voiceover begins. "There’s no going back. Not really. It will never, ever, stop."

We also get a glimpse of the outstanding visuals created by Skydance Animation and Production IG Studios, including the epic design of the Terminator. "There’s only one thing standing between you and him," Eiko continues. "Me." It’s a gorgeous introduction to this world that expands the franchise in an intriguing way.

While we don’t hear them in the teaser, the voice cast also features The Mandalorian’s Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator, Ahsoka’s Rosario Dawson as Koroko, Moonlight’s André Holland as Malcolm Lee, and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Ann Dowd as The Prophet. Production IG Studios is also a big name in the anime world, being behind some of the most popular shows in the genre, including Ghost in the Shell and Blood: The Last Vampire.

The series releases on August 29 on Netflix, but it isn’t the only big anime arriving on the streaming service this year. Dandadan and The Legend of Lara Croft are out in October before Arcane season 2 drops in November.

