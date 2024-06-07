Netflix reveals who is voicing The Terminator in new anime – and even Skynet couldn’t have made a better choice

Justified and The Mandalorian actor Timothy Olyphant will voice The Terminator in the upcoming Netflix anime Terminator Zero.

Produced by Production IG, who have just come off a box office success with the Haikyu movie, The Terminator sees a soldier sent back to 1997 – when Skynet became sentient – to protect a scientist. On her tail? The Terminator – played by Olyphant.

The synopsis reads: "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Terminator Zero is directed by Masashi Kudō (best known for his work on Bleach), with The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin serving as showrunner.

Terminator Zero is set for release on Netflix on August 29, 2024. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 also launches on the same day on Prime Video, meaning it’s finally time for the Middle-earth/Judgment Day combo you’ve always been waiting for.

