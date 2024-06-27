Netflix’s Terminator anime adds four to its cast, including Ahsoka’s Rosario Dawson

Netflix has announced its main cast for Terminator Zero, the new anime heading to the streaming service on – when else? – Judgment Day.

As per the streamer, Ahsoka’s Rosario Dawson will play Kokoro, an "advanced AI and Japan's answer to Skynet".

The Star Wars actor will be joined in the Production IG animation by Moonlight’s Andre Holland as Malcolm Lee, a "genius computer programmer" who is "haunted by nightmares of a post-apocalyptic future".

House of the Dragon’s Sonoya Mizuno will play resistance fighter Eiko, who is sent back in time from 2022 and is tasked with stopping Malcolm from launching Kokoro.

Ann Dowd rounds out the cast as The Prophet, a "philosophical guide for the human resistance" which – given her past roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and The Leftovers – gives us cause for concern.

In their sights will be Timothy Olyphant’s Terminator, who is sent back in time to take out Malcolm in 1997 – the same year as Judgment Day.

Speaking of, Terminator Zero is set to launch on August 29, the same date Skynet became self aware in the Terminator universe.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Terminator Zero isn’t the only Netflix anime hitting our screens this year. The hotly anticipated Arcane season 2 drops in November, while Dandadan hits Netflix in October, but not before a surprise cinema release.

An animated Tomb Raider series, The Legend of Lara Croft, starring Hayley Atwell as the iconic archaeologist, is also coming on October 10.

For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, along with our list of the 27 best anime on Netflix.