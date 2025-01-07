Solo Leveling season 2 makes it one of the highest-rated anime series in Crunchyroll history at over 400,000 reviews

Solo Leveling season 2 only premiered a few days ago, and it's already breaking records on Crunchyroll. The first episode became the most liked premiere episode in the history of the streaming service in less than 24 hours, and now the show has also broke the record for the most ratings.

As reported by fansite SoloLevelAnime, Solo Leveling's season 2 premiere episode has reached more than 400k ratings on Crunchyroll.

The immediate results for the show are far from surprising, giving the solid fan base coming from the Korean manhwa comic book and webtoon, and the global success of the anime's first season last year. There was a lot of anticipation for the new episodes among the anime community, and so far it's showing in Crunchyroll's numbers.

The second season of the show will run for 13 episodes, airing weekly on Crunchyroll — you can stay up to date with our Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule. As its popularity keeps growing worldwide, the show might break some more records before the season finale airs in March.

Officially titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow, the new season continues the story of Sung Jinwoo, known as the weakest hunter of all mankind, as he fights magical beasts.

The full synopsis reads: "It's been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter's abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as 'The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind,' gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon.

"Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job 'Shadow Monarch' and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother."

