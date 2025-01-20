Solo Leveling season 2 just introduced a mysterious character who is likely to have a big impact on the anime's future

Warning: spoilers ahead for Solo Leveling season 2! Turn back if you're not up to date with the anime!

Solo Leveling season 2 has introduced a major new character, and they're set to have a big impact moving forward.

The mysterious man is discovered inside of a gate, and it turns out this man is none other than Sung Ilhwan – Jinwoo's father (H/T ComicBook.com). Jinwoo's father hasn't appeared before now, which makes his sudden appearance all the more significant, especially considering he's revealed to be hugely powerful, too.

Ilhwan was trapped inside the gate for over a decade, which is why Jinwoo had to take care of his family and risk his life trying to provide for them. But, Ilhwan has been trying to make it back to his family this whole time.

With Ilhwan returned, it's clear there is going to be a major shift in the story moving forward. When he meets Jinwoo – and how Jinwoo will react – remains to be seen (unless you've read the manhwa, of course).

Solo Leveling season 2 has broken records on Crunchyroll, with the first episode becoming the most liked premiere episode in the streamer's history in under 24 hours, and the episode also surpassed 400k ratings.

