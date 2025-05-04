Solo Leveling's voice actor "snuck in" a line from the manhwa that was way too good not to include

It's nothing new for English voice actors to get a little flashy with the animation they might be dubbing for, but in the case of Aleks Le for Solo Leveling, he threw in something a little extra for one scene that he knew would go down a treat.

Taking to TikTok, the voice behind Sung Jin-woo recalled one moment specifically when the legendary hunter plays it cool when up against the Ant King. When asked if he's the king of humans, Sung Jin-woo replies, "Cute, they got bugs that can talk now," which is taken from the original manhwa. As Le explained on the video, "so this line was from the manhwa, and I thought it was way too good not to include, so we snuck it in there."

The choice was a hit with fans who quickly replied to the news. One fan said, "Bro actually cares about the source material." Another added, "Give us more voice actors like this man here. He wants to keep true to the origin while also giving it his own spin on it. Top tier voice actor in my opinion, but I'm sure many will agree. Keep going!!"

Another fan praised Le's talent and love for the character. "Your consideration for the manwha really shows your dedication to your craft. You aren't a voice actor because you want your voice to be heard; you're a voice actor because you respect the vision."

Unfortunately, one thing that did get fans wound up in the wrong way was Le's crafty cut-off regarding season 3 details. As it stands, details on a third season even getting the green light still haven't been confirmed, regardless of the records the show is breaking on Crunchyroll. Aniplex producer Sota Furuhashi and A-1 Pictures producer Atsushi Kaneko have already stated that it's up to the response from fans to get things going, so hopefully some good news will come through the gate in due course. For now, you can check out our list of the best shows on Crunchyroll here.