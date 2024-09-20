One of Netflix's most anticipated anime shows sets date and gets new trailer – and it's giving us serious John Wick vibes

Sakamoto Days | Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of Netflix's most anticipated anime shows finally has a new teaser and a release window.

The fresh teaser trailer for Sakamoto Days, an adaptation of the manga of the same name, has been released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week. It's very brief, but it opens with plenty of hype for the show, with fans commenting their excitement. Watch it above.

"The greatest hitman in history, Sakamoto Taro," says a voiceover in the clip, as we see Sakamoto in his store now, versus the legendary hitman in the past. Both then and now, though, we see him giving out some brutal beatdowns, John Wick-style.

"I want to express my gratitude to the fans, whose support made all of this possible," manga illustrator/writer Yuto Suzuki said of the new show (H/T Tudum). "I hope you will continue to join me in building up SAKAMOTO DAYS! Please enjoy the show!"

Netflix's synopsis for the anime reads: "When Sakamoto meets Aoi, the convenience store clerk, it's love at first sight – and just like that, he retires. Sakamoto gets married, has a daughter, opens a mom-and-pop store in a quiet town, and completely transforms… into a plus-size man. To ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family, the legendary ex-hit man bands together with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins."

In other Netflix anime news, the live-action adaptation of One Piece has added Joe Manganiello to the cast – and teased the first look at Chopper.

Sakamoto Days will hit Netflix in January 2025. While you wait, check out our guides to the best anime on Netflix or the most exciting new anime to fill out your watchlist.