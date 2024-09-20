New One Piece season 2 video teases the arrival of Chopper as Joe Manganiello joins the cast

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Inside Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One Piece season 2 has a new teaser video, and, while it's too early for it to include any actual footage of the new episodes, it does still contain an exciting reveal.

In the video, which you can watch above, we get our first look at Chopper, who is joining the show for season 2. We only see him from behind, but he already looks perfect – just check out the fuzz on those antlers.

Plus, Netflix unveiled that Joe Manganiello is joining the cast as Mr. 0, along with Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, for season 2. You might know these characters better as Crocodile and Nico Robin, of course. Manganiello's character is the leader of the Baroque Works criminals, while Abova's character is his second in command.

These aren't the only newcomers for season 2, either. Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran has already joined the line-up as Miss Vivi Wednesday , with Futurama's Katey Sagal as Doctor Kureha . Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

While season 2 won't be out until 2025, we do know what arcs it'll be adapting , thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda. "Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway," he wrote. "The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island!"

