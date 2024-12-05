One of Netflix’s most anticipated anime shows of 2025 about a retired hitman just got an emotional new trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Sakamoto Days, a brand new anime based on the hit manga series.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we meet Taro Sakamoto and his family - who are insistent on the fact that Taro stays retired and doesn't kill people anymore. In fact, the number one Sakamoto family rule is quite literally: "No killing." But funny quips aside, Sakamoto says his family is where he draws his strength from now – so his new enemies better watch out.

"When they have something to love," one of the characters says. "Humans fight harder than ever!"

The series is based on the manga by Yuto Suzuki, which follows a retired hitman named Taro Sakamoto, who was once feared by villains and admired by assassins. Per the official Netflix synopsis: "One day he falls in love and out of shape, preoccupied with marriage, retirement, and fatherhood. But he’s still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before."

“I want to express my gratitude to the fans, whose support made all of this possible,” Suzuki said in a statement. “I hope you will continue to join me in building up Sakamoto Days! Please enjoy the show!”

Sakamoto Days is set to hit Netflix on January 11, 2025.