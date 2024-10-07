Netflix's latest anime has been scoring rave reviews, including a lengthy seal of approval from Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima has got a new viewing recommendation for you: Dan Da Dan. The new Netflix sci-fi anime has only aired one episode so far, but it's been getting a lot of praise for how it adapts Yukinobu Tatsu's beloved manga.

The premise follows two high schoolers debating who would win between ghosts and aliens. Their argument leads them to extreme lengths in order to prove each other wrong.

Tweeting about the show, Kojima wrote: "I got a bit tired of reading so browsed my subscription. Saw the anime Dandadan was up, so I decided to watch the first episode. I haven't read the original manga, but being from the generation that loves the occult and UFOs, it really hit home."

He went on to add: "I used to skim through 'Mu' magazine too. I like Science SARU’s unique use of lenses and their animation style. It's also reassuring to know that Naoyuki Onda, someone from my generation, is handling the character designs. Shion Wakayama is in it too. I'll keep watching this."

Our own Dan Da Dan episode 1 review gave it four stars, writing that it "doesn't disappoint" and delivers "an unapologetically weird, stylish, and anarchic opener". Dan Da Dan is currently airing weekly on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. For where you can watch it, check out our guide to the Dan Da Dan release schedule.

