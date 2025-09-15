Fate/strange Fake anime finally gets a release date – almost 300 days after its world premiere

It can be tough living off scraps if you're a fan of certain anime series. Sure, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is busy breaking box office records and the Chainsaw Man movie is about to hit cinemas, but spare a moment for Fate viewers.

After waiting patiently for the next instalment in the Fate franchise, Fate/strange Fake finally has a release date – but it's been a long road to get there.

The adaptation of this chapter in Ryōgo Narita's series first appeared on our screens back in 2023 as anime film Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn.

Unfortunately, that proved to be a false dawn as, what was intended to be a prologue to the full series eventually became something that felt like a tease for something that would never arrive. It wasn't until November 2024 that the first episode debuted at a Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase in Hollywood, with the premiere later airing in Japan in December 2024.

Since then, there had been mostly silence on the project – until now. As confirmed at Aniplex Online Fest alongside a new trailer (H/T Crunchyroll) Fate/strange Fake will air from January 3, 2026.

Fate/strange Fake | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll - YouTube Watch On

The Fate series revolves around the unique premise of the war for the mythical Holy Grail, with Masters duking it out alongside their Servants, each drawn from historical figures such as King Arthur and Gilgamesh.

Fate/strange Fake follows a twisted recreation of one of those Holy Grail Wars, years after the events of Fate/stay night.

The new anime series only adds to 2026's early stacked lineup, including Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime to watch right now.