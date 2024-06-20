Demon Slayer will be getting extra-long episodes for the next two weeks

Good news anime fans, Demon Slayer season 4 will release extra-long extended episodes for the final two weeks of its Hashira Training Arc.

The team announced the news on the official Demon Slayer website and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter page shortly after episode 6 aired in Japan via a video teasing the last two episodes captioned: "Two weeks in a row of extended episodes is headed our way from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc!" See the post below.

Two weeks in a row of extended episodes is headed our way from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc! ✨📺 New episodes start streaming Sunday only on @crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/Lj3eRfJMbtJune 19, 2024

So, how long will the final two episodes be? Well, in Japan, episode 7 has a 40-minute time slot on Fuji TV, and episode 8, which marks the finale of the season’s Training Arc, has a 60-minute time slot. This differs vastly from the normal length of Demon Slayer episodes which normally range from 20-30 minutes, besides season 4 episode 1 which also saw a special 1 hour extended slot.

Whether you are watching on Fuji TV in Japan or online on Crunchyroll in Japan or internationally, episode 7 is set to release on June 23, and episode 8 is set to release on June 30.

On top of this, the final two episodes will also get a theatrical release in Japan on June 30 followed by a special talk with the cast and crew in the early hours of July 1. But don’t worry, those not in Japan can tune in as the talk will be streamed on the YouTube channel Aniplex.

Demon Slayer season 4, episode 7 will launch on June 23, 2024 at 8:45 AM Pacific and 11:45 AM Eastern. That's 4:45 PM BST in the UK exclusively on Crunchyroll.

