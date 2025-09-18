Dan Da Dan season 3 confirmed as Netflix becomes an even bigger hub for anime: "We hope you look forward to what's in store"

Dan Da Dan has been renewed for its third season, as confirmed by its production company.

"DAN DA DAN Season 3 is CONFIRMED!" the anime's official English account revealed on Twitter. "Thank you to all the fans for your support, and we hope you look forward to what's in store. Stay tuned for #DANDADAN Season 3!"

Perfect timing. Dan Da Dan season two just went out with a ginormous bang, as the Netflix show's supernaturally-inclined protagonists took on their, literally, biggest ghoul yet in its finale: a Jurassic space kaiju.

"This season has been really cool," English Okarun actor AJ Beckles told GamesRadar+ about Dan Da Dan season two at the recent Anime NYC convention. "Personally, I like this season more than the first one, even though both are incredible. It's more action-y, and because there's more high-stakes action than the small moments, or the sweet moments, I feel like they hit a little bit harder."

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Reflecting on how quickly the Dan Da Dan cast jumped from season one to two, Beckles adds that, "We kind of got lucky, in that we got this part so quickly. I think it was, like, only six months, maybe seven months after the last one ended that we're getting this now, which is very rare."

Since Dan Da Dan season two was, like season three, announced right after a finale episode, I'm guessing that the anime's voice cast has been on a similar, snappy schedule.

For Netflix, which seems to be rapidly turning itself into an anime behemoth, this fast turnaround makes sense. The streamer will soon add Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and an animated Splinter Cell adaptation to its already long list of high-shine anime, including Sakamoto Days and an amalgamation of the Devil May Cry games. More Dan Da Dan fits right in.

