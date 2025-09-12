JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is officially coming to Netflix, despite viewers' past issues with the streamer

Good news anime fans, upcoming season JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is on the way, the bad news is it's comin to Netflix so we don't know if the series will be released in full or with weekly episodes.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, will premiere only on Netflix. More news to come!" The announcement was made in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Netflix's launch in Japan.

The streamer also shared Steel Ball Run's first teaser, of sorts which showed clips from the original series before the clock turned back to 1890. The text on screen reads, "The distance is roughly 4000 miles. The Champion will receive $50 million. Mankind's first North American cross-country horseback race." Watch the full video below.

Based on the original work by Hirohiko Araki, the animation series STEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, will premiere only on Netflix.More news to come! pic.twitter.com/GPBxXZxWA4September 12, 2025

However, Netflix failed to mention if Steel Ball Run will be released in full, in batches or staggered with weekly episodes. Anime fans were upset with how the streamer chose to release the previous season Stone Ocean, which premiered with 12 episodes, followed by another 12 a whole year later, then 3 months later the final episodes dropped.

Fans are keen to find out too, as one replied to Netflix's post, "Weekly Release. And no batch. DO IT RIGHT," and another echoed, "All we need is a weekly release please Netflix."

Steel Ball Run is the seventh arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, based on the Steel Ball Run manga series first published in 2004. The manga, set in the US in 1890, follows a paraplegic former jockey named Johnny Joestar, and a disgraced former executioner called Gyro Zeppeli, who compete in a cross-country horse race to win $50 million. However, the pair soon find themselves in hot water when they uncover the race sponsor's ulterior motives.

In a recent statement, Steel Ball Run director Yasuhiro Kimura said, "My heart is pounding with excitement to be entrusted with directing this anime adaptation… I look forward to sharing our enthusiasm for this work with all of you and hope we can ride this journey together."

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series in order, and keep up with new anime heading your way.