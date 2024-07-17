Crunchyroll is making some of our favorite anime free for a limited time only

Good news anime fans, Crunchyroll is making some of its best sports-themed anime shows completely free to stream. But there's a catch, they will only be available for a short time.

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has added 20 heavy-hitting sports anime shows to its already available catalog. And the best part: the shows will be completely free to watch, with ads, of course.

The included titles explore all kinds of sports from soccer to golf, and even boxing. The list includes Haikyu, Blue Lock, Run with the Wind, Tsurune, Kuroko’s Basketball, Re-Main, and Ping Pong the Animation, just to name a few. The promotion includes every season of each show, however, it is important to note that any movies associated with any of the shows listed will not be available.

Our top pick from the 20 series long list has to be the high school volleyball tournament drama Haikyu, which made our best anime of 2024 list, as well as Run with the Wind which follows a university student determined to get back on the track after an injury and run in an upcoming prestigious race.

Another one to add to your watchlist is Ping Pong the Animation. Often regarded as one of the best sports anime shows, the 2014 drama focuses on two friends and their love for, you guessed it, ping pong. But if you’re looking to get into an anime that is still ongoing, this is the perfect time to catch up on Blue Lock season 1 before Blue Lock season 2 hits Crunchyroll this October.

The free access deal started on July 16, but f you want to start streaming, you’d better hurry as this promotion will end on August 15. Afterward, you will need a paid membership to access Crunchyroll’s sports anime shows. So what are you waiting for?

For more, keep up with new anime heading your way in 2024, or if you’re new to this genre, check out our guide to the best anime for beginners.