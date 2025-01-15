Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 release schedule – what time is the anime on Netflix?

After Alucard's surprise arrival, we trust you're more than excited to sink your teeth into Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 once it hits Netflix this week.

But the streamer is far less predictable than it used to be. Some of its shows are split into multiple parts, and it's even experimented with more staggered releases in recent times.

To help avoid any confusion, we've got the confirmed Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 release date down below as well as its expected release time.

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 is set for release on January 16 on Netflix. We expect it will launch at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. Those in the UK with an aversion to the dark will be pleased to know that's 8:00 AM GMT.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

All episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 will be released at the same time on January 16.

That means the full Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 release schedule is very straightforward:

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2, episode 1: January 16, 2025

Where can I watch Castlevania: Nocturne season 2?

Just like its first season, Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. So, you'll need a subscription to watch the all-new episodes.

It marks the start of a period of video game-adjacent projects on Netflix, including The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep in February and Devil May Cry in April.

How many episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 are there?

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 is slated to be eight episodes long, which brings it in line with the first season's episode count.

