Anime's biggest day of the year is fast approaching - expect updates on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, the Chainsaw Man movie, and more

Anime fans are gearing up for the biggest convention of the year, where we'll get the latest and greatest on some of the best anime movies and shows.

Jump Festa 2025 is an annual anime festival held every year at Chiba's Makuhari Messe, a convention center just outside of Tokyo. Last year, the festival announced Netflix's upcoming anime remake of One Piece. This year, per the official line-up listed via CrunchyRoll, fans are anticipating updates on Dragon Ball Super, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Kaiju No. 8 season 2, Blue Exorcist season 5, and My Hero Academia season 8. It's also rumored that a Demon Slayer movie will be announced over the weekend, as well as Dan da Dan season 2, Hell Paradise season 2, Dr. Stone season 2, and a Gintama spin-off (via ComicBook).

The other anime shows featured at the festival include Bleach, Haikyu!!, Sakamoto Days, Spy x Family, Rurouni Kenshin, The New Prince of Tennis, Oshi no Ko, World Trigger, Blue Exorcist, Ron Kamonohashi: Derrange Detective, Kindergarten Wars, and Ramen Akaneko. The fest is also set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shonen Jump Plus, complete with its own special stage and events.

Jump Festa 2025 will be held from December 21-22. Fans from all over the world will be able to stream the event live via the official Shonen Jump Youtube channel.

