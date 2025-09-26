A year after being crowned the highest-rated anime of all time, we now know when Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is returning to our screens

The release date for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 has been announced.

Previously only given a 'January 2026' release window, the follow-up to the 28-episode first season arrives on January 16, 2026. New episodes will then be released on subsequent Fridays.

That news was revealed on the official Frieren website alongside a new key visual that shows mage Frieren alongside her two companions, Fern and Stark, in an environment filled with mysterious crystals. See it for yourself below.

TVアニメ『葬送のフリーレン』第2期🪄2026年1月16日より 毎週金曜よる11時 日本テレビ系全国30局ネット “FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT"で放送決定🪄キービジュアルも解禁！▶https://t.co/veWvhG4vR3#フリーレン2期 #フリーレン #frieren pic.twitter.com/VoUw3JoxNsSeptember 26, 2025

In a winter 2026 season that already includes the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Fire Force season 3, it takes some doing to stand out. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is no ordinary anime, however, after being voted the best anime of all time on anime's answer to Rotten Tomatoes over at aggregator My Anime List.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows the later life of Frieren, an ancient mage who helped defeat the Demon King with a party of heroes. Decades later, with those friends either old or dead, Frieren must contend with her near-immortality and the lives she touched in a world that continually passes her by.

The second season should adapt the manga's Continued Northern Travels arc as Frieren – with a qualified mage in tow in the shape of Fern – is now able to travel further north onto her final destination of Aureole. It is there, in the place known as 'Heaven', that she bids to say farewell to the hero Himmel.

