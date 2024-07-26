5 years and 3 delays later, Junji Ito's Uzumaki anime series has a new teaser and release date - and I'm still not ready
The Uzumaki anime is coming just in time for Halloween
The looooong-awaited anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki manga has a new teaser and release date - and it's sooner than you might expect.
Just in time for Halloween, Uzumaki is premiering on Adult Swim on September 28 - a day before it lands its spooky self on HBO Max. The anime series was first announced back in 2019, and it's since been delayed a whopping three times. There was some question whether we'd ever see it, but now those doubts have been laid to rest, and better yet, the show looks like an incredibly faithful adaptation of the source work.
Just like the manga, the teaser starts off with a wide-angle, black-and-white shot of the fictional town of Kurouzu-cho, whose denizens are being captured by an obsession with spirals. The haunting score, by Hereditary composer Colin Stetson, is appropriately dread-inducing and builds to a crescendo as the teaser sets up and straight up shows some of the manga's most horrifying moments.
Uzumaki is generally considered Ito's finest work when it comes to full-length stories, and if the anime adaptation can capture even a fraction of what makes it so mesmerizing, thought-provoking, and downright scary, horror heads have a lot to look forward to in September. And with Mushishi director Hiroshi Nagahama at the helm, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic.
The four-episode adaptation centers on high school students and romantic couple Kirie Goshima and Shuichi Saito, whose loved ones begin committing atrocious acts as a mysterious "spiral curse" grips their hometown and threatens widespread destruction.
