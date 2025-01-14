The release date for the first Demon Slayer finale movie may have just leaked

Previously, the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie was listed as a 2025 release. Now, multiple new leaked listings have narrowed down the window considerably – but we'll still have more than a few months to wait until Tanjiro's final battle begins on the big screen.

Sony Pictures' French website listed an ‘Untitled Sony/Crunchyroll/Aniplex event film’ for September 17, 2025, an entry that has since been removed. Additionally, a German cinema chain (H/T Dexerto) also took down mention of Infinity Castle being released in the country on September 25, 2025.

So, is this the Infinity Castle release date we've been (im)patiently waiting for? With apologies to other new anime releasing this year, nothing quite matches the 'event film' label quite like Infinity Castle. Anime getting a staggered release in multiple regions is also nothing new, and lends credence to September being the destination for Demon Slayer's endgame. Fingers crossed we get an official confirmation shortly.

An adaptation of one of the final arcs in Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed manga, the upcoming movie trilogy sees Tanjiro and the elite Hashira demon slayers drawn into the shadowy 'Infinity Castle', home to a selection of the world's most fearsome 'Upper Rank' demons – including series Big Bad Muzan Kibutsuji.

Infinity Castle stands out as one of 2025's big new releases in a crowded field of major names. My Hero Academia season 8 brings the superhero shonen to an end this year, while Solo Leveling season 2, One-Punch Man season 3, and Shinichirō Watanabe's Adult Swim series Lazarus.

