Thanks to "overwhelming demand," Attack on Titan's movie release has been extended

If you're desperate to see Attack on Titan: The Last Attack in theaters, then the good news is you're getting another chance if you're in the US or Canada.

"Due to overwhelming demand, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK screenings in the US & Canada have been EXTENDED! More chances to experience the epic conclusion on the big screen – don't miss out!" reads a post on Attack on Titan's Twitter account.

Due to overwhelming demand, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK screenings in the US & Canada have been EXTENDED! More chances to experience the epic conclusion on the big screen—don’t miss out!🎟️ Tickets & Info: https://t.co/RCCNGHXwHA pic.twitter.com/k43LZwBGnJFebruary 6, 2025

It was announced back in December that the movie would be getting a wide theatrical release in multiple territories, including the US, UK, and other European countries like France and Spain.

The Last Attack debuted in Japan on November 8, while the original two episodes that make up the finale were released back in 2023. But, the movie is slightly different, with a new post-credits scene and updated visuals.

"After venturing beyond the walls and separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the 'Rumbling,' a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world," reads the movie's synopsis. "With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren's former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?"

The Last Attack is released in the US on February 10 and in the UK on February 26.

If you're in the mood for a marathon, you can check out our guide on how to watch Attack on Titan in order. Or, to fill out your watchlist, see our guide to the best anime or the most exciting upcoming anime.