Sorry to disappoint, but Chainsaw Man movie's "ultra-intimate" deleted scene is actually a translation error

Understandably, Chainsaw Man fans are desperate for more crumbs surrounding Reze and Denji's doomed relationship in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

So, when a tweet from Japanese outlet Live Door received a machine translation that mentioned an "ultra-intimate" cut scene from the feature, audiences revved themselves up into a frenzy.

Unfortunately for those getting ready to book tickets to see what was left on the cutting room floor, the whole situation appears to be a translation error, with the 'scene' later being revealed as a series of images from Denji and Reze's most intimate moments posted on Twitter by entertainment company Toho.

Not all is lost, however. Live Door revealed that those going to watch the Chainsaw Man movie from November 1 will be treated to a 'bonus': a print of Reze lying on the beach.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hit top spot at the US box office this weekend, joining Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle as one of two anime movies to become #1 domestically in 2025 – though we don't expect it to come close to Demon Slayer's Fantastic Four and Superman-slaying numbers.

Reze Arc has also become the second highest-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList, anime's answer to IMDb.

For more on Chainsaw Man, check out our spoiler-filled guides to the Chainsaw Man movie ending and Chainsaw Man movie post-credits scene. Then, we take a speculative look ahead at what's to come with a rundown of everything we know so far about Chainsaw Man season 2.