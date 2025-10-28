Sorry to disappoint, but Chainsaw Man movie's "ultra-intimate" deleted scene is actually a translation error
Chainsaw Man movie sparks confusion over "intimate" deleted scene, but there's still a Reze bonus coming for fans next week
Understandably, Chainsaw Man fans are desperate for more crumbs surrounding Reze and Denji's doomed relationship in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.
So, when a tweet from Japanese outlet Live Door received a machine translation that mentioned an "ultra-intimate" cut scene from the feature, audiences revved themselves up into a frenzy.
Unfortunately for those getting ready to book tickets to see what was left on the cutting room floor, the whole situation appears to be a translation error, with the 'scene' later being revealed as a series of images from Denji and Reze's most intimate moments posted on Twitter by entertainment company Toho.
／ #劇場版チェンソーマン デンジ＆レゼの“超親密カット解禁！＼🎬大ヒット上映中！劇場版『チェンソーマン レゼ篇』公開から38日間(9/19～10/26)で観客動員469万人、興行収入71.7億円突破！… pic.twitter.com/wofesJcIolOctober 27, 2025
Not all is lost, however. Live Door revealed that those going to watch the Chainsaw Man movie from November 1 will be treated to a 'bonus': a print of Reze lying on the beach.
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hit top spot at the US box office this weekend, joining Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle as one of two anime movies to become #1 domestically in 2025 – though we don't expect it to come close to Demon Slayer's Fantastic Four and Superman-slaying numbers.
Reze Arc has also become the second highest-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList, anime's answer to IMDb.
For more on Chainsaw Man, check out our spoiler-filled guides to the Chainsaw Man movie ending and Chainsaw Man movie post-credits scene. Then, we take a speculative look ahead at what's to come with a rundown of everything we know so far about Chainsaw Man season 2.
