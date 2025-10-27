Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc topped the US box office this weekend with over $17 million, proving Demon Slayer dominance wasn't a one-off for Crunchyroll

New anime movie Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc topped the US box office this weekend with $17.2 million.

Per Deadline, the film beat Black Phone 2, which made $13 million in its second week. As for other new releases, it bested biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which brought in $9.1 million and new horror movie Shelby Oaks, which made $2.35 million.

Chainsaw Man's success is the latest evidence that anime is a big hit with US theatrical audiences in 2025. Earlier this year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle became the highest-grossing international movie in the US ever, making over $128 million at the domestic box office so far and beating Ang Lee's Oscar-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to the top spot.

Picking up after the first season of the anime series, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc sees Denji face his most dangerous battle yet, with a love interest named Reze thrown into the mix too.

The movie has been a hit with fans and critics alike and currently has a near-perfect score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own four-star Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc review praises the film's "surprisingly effective romance" and "dynamic ensemble of characters," adding that it "offers more than just visually impressive blood-and-guts spectacle, even if it isn’t able to land every beat of its self-contained story."

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is out now in theaters. For more, check out our guide to the best new anime to add to your watchlist.