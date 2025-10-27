Chainsaw Man movie is now the second highest-rated anime of all time, and it's closing in on first place

It's safe to say Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was extremely well received across its opening weekend, with 200,000 voters propelling the feature to second place on anime's answer to IMDb.

As of writing, the Chainsaw Man movie is sitting pretty at second place in My Anime List's Top 100. Its 9.18 average user score is only just behind Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and its 9.29 score, though it has already jumped up from 9.10 in just over 24 hours – indicating that Denji could climb the mountain and topple Frieren, Fern, and Stark.

Even if Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc's score settles from the surge of initial excitement, it's still in all-time great company alongside Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Steins;Gate, and the third season of Attack on Titan in the top five.

The Chainsaw Man movie, an adaptation of the Bomb Girl arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, also debuted to a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score on release day. However, one less-than-positive review has since dropped it down to 96%. Still, at least it's getting its flowers. Denji would approve (and probably eat the flowers).

Reze Arc, which follows Denji following head over heels for mysterious newcomer Reze as the search for the Gun Devil persists, will likely be succeeded by Chainsaw Man season 2. No announcement on the anime's future is forthcoming just yet, however.

In the meantime, we can look ahead to the roster of new anime coming our way in 2026. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 will surely aim to protect its crown, though Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 could very well rise up the ranks too.

