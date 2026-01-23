13 years after the last installment, Madoka Magica 4 has been delayed once again with fans calling it "the GTA 6 of anime movies"

It's no longer coming February 2026

Madoka Magica
Madoka Magica 4, aka Walpurgisnacht: Rising, has been delayed once again – and some fans are convinced that it might just never come out.

"We had planned to release the film starting from February 2026, but due to production circumstances, we will be changing the release date," the official Madoka Magica Twitter account wrote. "We will provide further details regarding the new release date within February 2026."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

