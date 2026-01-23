13 years after the last installment, Madoka Magica 4 has been delayed once again with fans calling it "the GTA 6 of anime movies"

Madoka Magica 4, aka Walpurgisnacht: Rising, has been delayed once again – and some fans are convinced that it might just never come out.

"We had planned to release the film starting from February 2026, but due to production circumstances, we will be changing the release date," the official Madoka Magica Twitter account wrote. "We will provide further details regarding the new release date within February 2026."

The first two Madoka Magica films, Beginnings and Eternal, were released in 2012. A third film, Rebellion, was released in 2013. A fourth installment was announced back in 2021, with a planned 2024 release date. It was delayed until 2025, then delayed again to 2026. Tickets for the planned February 2026 release date have already been sold, but a follow-up tweet explained that those tickets can be used for the new release date.

"This really is the GTA VI of anime movies," one fan wrote, referencing the long-awaited sixth installment to the popular video game series. Some fans are more than happy to wait, with one person saying they'll even "wait until 2027." Other fans speculated whether or not the film was even finished, regarding the vague "production circumstances" part of the statement.

The film series is based on the anime TV series of the same name, which follows a girl named Madoka who wants nothing more than to become what is known as a "magical girl." When Madoka gets her wish, she finds that it's not all that it's cracked up to be... and embarks on a strange, fantastical journey.

For more, check out our guide to the best anime on Netflix, or keep an eye on all the most exciting upcoming anime with our guide.