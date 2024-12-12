Popular anime Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 gets new trailer and confirms release date

Popular Netflix anime series Castlevania: Nocturne has released a new trailer, confirming the show will return to the streamer on January 16, 2025.

The trailer opens to a cold and creepy graveyard with Anette’s voice narrating what happened in season 1. We then get a very Castlevania-style vampire jumpscare and the rest of the clip shows just how bloody season 2 will get as the vampires are still at war, and dragons are added to the mix. With the Belmont's causing trouble and Juste trying to hold his family together, it looks like this could be a much darker season. Watch the full trailer below.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on the classic Castlevania video game series, Nocturne is set 300 years after the end of the original Castlevania show and follows a power-hungry vampire ruler at large during the French Revolution. Season 1 proved to be a hit with critics, landing a near-perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes . However, in season 2, our favorite fanged characters face their biggest battle yet.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror."

The voice cast for season 2 includes Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Sydney James Harcourt, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Franka Potente, James Callis, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Elarica Johnson, and Aaron Neil.

Original Castlevania producer Kevin Kolde serves as showrunner alongside creator and writer Clive Bradley. The show is directed by Sam Deats and Adam Deats.



Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 hits Netflix on January 16, 2025.