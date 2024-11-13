New Secret Level trailer features a closer look at scrapped game Concord's adaptation and John Wick star Keanu Reeves in Armored Core

Secret Level - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Amazon Prime Video's hugely ambitious game adaptation Secret Level has got an epic new trailer. The anthology show, which adapts several huge games as animated stories, also features an absolutely packed cast.

There are 15 episodes in total, adapting everything from Armored Core and Dungeons & Dragons to PAC-MAN and Warhammer 40,000. We can see some clips from those episodes in the new clip, including Keanu Reeves in the Armored Core adaptation as well as a new look at the Sisu episode.

The star-studded voice cast of the show also includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, and Gabriel Luna.

Among the clips in the trailer too is a new look at the Concord episode, which has already garnered some attention prior to the series release. The game was pulled off shelves just two weeks after it launched. Now offline, it's been confirmed by Playstation as dead for good.

Speaking recently, the show's creator Tim Miller told Rolling Stone that he didn't understand why it failed. "I honestly don't understand why it didn't work. I know that they were trying to do the best they could, and they were a talented group of artists, so I feel terrible for that," he said.

The full line-up of games being adapted also includes Crossfire, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, and Unreal Tournament. The show arrives on Prime Video on December 10 with additional episodes on December 17.

