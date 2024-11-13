Deadpool director and Amazon's Secret Level creator on PlayStation's failed FPS Concord: "I honestly don't understand why it didn't work"

Despite ending up a colossal failure as a video game, PlayStation's Concord still holds promise as an episode of a TV show, says Amazon's Secret Level creator Tim Miller.

Concord, of course, famously was pulled off of store shelves just two weeks after it launched and went completely offline just a few days later. And yet, despite some hope that it would return in some way in the future, PlayStation confirmed last month that the project is dead for good.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Miller expresses confoundment about the game's failure.

"There was no nicer, more invested group of developers than the team on Concord," he says. "I honestly don't understand why it didn't work. I know that they were trying to do the best they could, and they were a talented group of artists, so I feel terrible for that."

We now know that Concord's abrupt cancelation doesn't mean it won't be included in Amazon's Secret Level anthology series, which will explore 15 different stories based on various video game IP, including Pac-Man, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, God of War, Armored Core, and yes, Concord.

Miller says the Concord episode turned out well and shows "potential" for the game's world and story.

"I don't feel bad that it’s a part of the show, because I think it's an episode that turned out really well, and you can kind of see the potential of this world and the characters," he says. "If it's the remaining vestige of that product, I hope the developers feel that it's in some way worthy, just a little bit, of the blood, sweat, and tears they put into it."

Amazon's Secret Level premieres on December 10 on Prime Video.

As Sony shuts it down, Concord studio reflects on "a heavily consolidated market" and says "putting new things into the world is critical to pushing the medium forward".