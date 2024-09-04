Concord is being pulled offline, but it's still set to show up in Amazon's Secret Level series in two months' time

Sony’s shooter Concord is being taken offline, but it’s not the last we’ll hear of it.

After only being online for two weeks, PlayStation confirmed that sales have ceased on the new game and refunds are being issued for anyone who purchased it. The decision, according to Firewalk Studios, was based on the fact that there were "aspects of the game and our initial launch" that didn't "land the way we'd intended”. Sales on Steam were very poor too, and our Concord review pointed out serious issues with the game.

However, this isn’t the end of the road for it after all, as it’s actually due to get an episode dedicated to it in Amazon’s new anthology show Secret Level. The series, which we got a glimpse of during Gamescom, is due to be released on December 10 on Prime Video.

The ambitious show covers 15 different stories based on different video games and franchises, including Pac-Man, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, God of War, and Armored Core. Alongside those big hitters, Concord is also on the line-up.

It’s not clear how the game was due to be worked into the show, but we did see a little glimpse of it during the teaser with a look at Star Child. It’s going to be a bit of an awkward watch now that Concord is pretty much dead in the water, but who knows, it could give a second life to these characters. This version of Star Child does actually look pretty cool too, giving off some definite Hellboy vibes.

Regardless of how it lands though, it will be interesting to see if it impacts anything to do with Concord’s fate. After all, PlayStation did have a whole Concord roadmap planned out that is now very much up in the air.

Secret Level will be released on Prime Video on December 10. For more, check out our guides to all of the upcoming video game adaptations and our breakdown of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, ranked.