I think Keanu Reeves is in the new Armored Core adaptation, and I can't believe no one's saying anything about it

One of the announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live was Secret Level, a videogame TV anthology from the creators of Love, Death, and Robots. Coming to Amazon Prime, it'll feature stories set in worlds including Amazon's own New World, Spelunky, and upcoming Mass Effect-style RPG Exodus. It'll also feature an episode based on Armored Core, and that's where there's a little confusion.

A new ARMORED CORE saga awaits. Just one of fifteen epic stories from Secret Level, the new revolutionary gaming anthology series coming December 10 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/SHm80ZWqwCAugust 20, 2024

See, that sure does look like Keanu Reeves in that tweet from the official Armored Core account. I'll be honest, in the absolute sizzle reel that was that Secret Level trailer, I don't even remember seeing this particular shot, but the FromSoft mech series is clearly making its mark on the anthology, and that certainly does look like its episode stars Keanu Reeves in a major role.

There are some reasons to be doubtful here. For one thing, this extreme close-up under weird lighting could simply be an ethnically ambiguous man with similar facial hair. But that definitely looks a lot like Keanu Reeves' facial hair. And Keanu Reeves is a somewhat ethnically ambiguous man. And surely there'd be some noise around the fact that you got Keanu Reeves for a project like this, right? You know, like his iconic 'You're Breathtaking' moment from his Cyberpunk 2077 casting reveal?

Then again, if this were just some random actor who looked a lot like Keanu Reeves, I don't think I'd put him front and center of my official social media account's first tweet in two weeks. If nothing else, that's just confusing. And I'm definitely not the only one who thinks this is Keanu - pretty much every comment under that tweet has all-but decided it's the Matrix and John Wick star. Frankly, I don't really mind either way, but I am gonna need confirmation sooner rather than later, because this is driving me a bit mad. Anyone got Miyazaki on speed-dial?

