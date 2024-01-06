Mass Effect veteran’s new space RPG confirms multiple endings spanning "years, decades, and even centuries"

Exodus, an upcoming space RPG from genre veterans, will have multiple endings depending on your choices.

Time dilation can be known to affect memory, so let’s take a step back. Exodus was recently announced by Archetype Entertainment, a new studio with James Ohlen, Chad Robertson, and Chris King at the helm. Their shared gameography includes some of the best RPGs ever, with Ohlen in particular credited as the lead designer on BioWare classics such as the original Baldur's Gate, KOTOR, and Jade Empire.

Exodus' announcement trailer certainly had a Mass Effect-flavored sheen, and we now know that the RPG has something else in common with the classic trilogy: multiple endings. "The ending is something that we’re putting a lot of work into," Ohlen says in the team’s first Q&A video. "Time dilation, and how it impacts the choices you make, is the core of the game. It’s what Exodus is all about."

For those who haven’t gotten around to Exodus' first trailer - embedded above - the general setup borrows from Interstellar, whereby time moves differently for our spacefaring main character than it does for their family or the entire civilization. That means our choices will have tangible effects for decades to come and we’ll be able to witness the 'future' first-hand.

"You're gonna be able to make momentous decisions and you're gonna be able to see the results of those decisions over the course of years, decades, and even centuries," Ohlen continues.

Space-time shenanigans aside, the team also delved into the game’s third-person combat, fantasy inspirations, Centauri Cluster setting, and the now-mandatory alien romance. There's no release date just yet for Exodus, but it'll land on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it's ready.

