Netflix subpoenas Discord to find the Arcane and Squid Game leaker who claimed responsibility for "the worst leak in streaming history"

Netflix would really like to know who's responsible for dropping those Arcane season 2 and Squid Game season 2 spoilers across the internet, and they've filed a subpoena demanding Discord reveal this person's identity.

As Polygon reports, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California has issued a subpoena compelling Discord to provide "information sufficient to identify the individual user(s) of the account @jacejohns4n, responsible for the unauthorized posting of a copyright protected image on or around November 12, 2024, including the individuals' names, physical addresses, IP addresses, telephone numbers, and e-mail addresses."

This appears to be the same person responsible for a big swath of Netflix anime leaks back in August, dropping full episodes of shows like Dandadan and Ranma ½ well before their official release. The @jacejohns4n handle is also tied to a now-suspended Twitter account which posted a link to an interview with its apparent handler back in September.

"My name is Jace Fohr Johnson," the subject of that interview said, noting - of course - that this isn't his real name. "I was responsible for the worst leak in streaming history. I leaked arcane S02, heartstopper S03, the plankton movie, terminator Zero, Dan Dan Dan, spellbound and many other shows." Jace said the leaks came via a friend working at a dubbing studio called Iyuno.

Jace went on to say "I like to be known," and that "I'll continue to leak more movies/shows." He also said "I know what I'm doing. I have a plan. This is all in the planning phase and we're in Phase 1. Phase 2 is coming." Which, uh… I guess we'll see how that hubris pays off when the full weight of a multi-billion dollar media company's lawyers come to bear.

