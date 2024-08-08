Netflix suffers "the biggest leaking disaster in anime history" as significant chunk of its 2024 slate appears online

Several of Netflix’s 2024 slate of anime shows and movies have reportedly been leaked online. Dandadan, Terminator Zero, Ranma ½, and Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain have all been impacted with several full episodes appearing online on social media sites like Twitter and 4Chan.

Per the Anime News Network, the leak was first uncovered when low-resolution clips appeared online, with watermarks and timestamps visible. Terminator Zero, Ranma ½, and Dandadan were the worst impacted with full episodes appearing. The content hasn’t just appeared on social media either, with some making it onto torrent websites as well in what appears to be a huge breach for Netflix.

The streaming service is yet to comment on the reports but is not the only platform impacted. The first episode of Re: ZERO - Starting Life in Another World season 3 has also appeared online, bearing watermarks suggesting that it was obtained at Japan Expo 2024 in July.

Those in the anime community have been reacting to the news online, pointing out its huge significance. “This might be the biggest leaking disaster in anime history,” wrote Chibi Reviews, “I've never seen anything like this.” Nicholas Light tweeted: “People saying ‘360p’.. that’s not the point lol. It’s crazy what’s happened this week. These aren’t just some random Anime either, they’re probably the biggest of the year coming out.”

Terminator Zero is due out later this month on August 29, meanwhile Dandadan is due to premiere on October 6. Check out the other new anime on the way, as well as our breakdown of the best anime to stream right now.