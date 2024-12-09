Arcane showrunner teases that future spin-offs could be focused on individual characters from the hit Netflix show: "We want to continue telling stories"
Arcane showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke has once again addressed the possibility of future spin-offs – and appears to suggest that "individual stories" of characters from the first two seasons of the Netflix series could continue in different projects.
Speaking to The Direct, Linke said that while Arcane season 3 was never considered, there is still interest in checking back in with familiar faces from the Arcane-verse in future.
"Not season 3 so much, but individual stories of certain characters that are in Arcane, in both seasons," Linke said.
He added, "[There] definitely are like, 'Hey, let's continue their stories in their own kind of franchises and stories.' So definitely, Arcane is just the first. We want to continue telling stories."
Linke had previously mentioned early development had begun on a new show – something that was later clarified by Riot Games co-creator Marc Merrill as one series exploring three regions instead of being three separate projects.
In our own interview with Linke, the showrunner wouldn't rule out anything – including a movie.
"Yeah, they take time. What I said [in the Twitch interview] was we're exploring these regions – Noxus, Ionia – and we always focus on characters, you know?" Linke told GamesRadar+.
"When we think about stories we are exploring, it's always about a specific champion or specific character – which I can't name yet, because there are several." Linke continued. "But, yeah, it takes time – depending on if it's a series or a movie. We're exploring both in many, many directions. A lot of it comes down to finding the right people, the right vision, the right idea, the right story. That'll take years and once we have confidence that something's happening, we'll talk more about it."
