Arcane showrunner teases the next League of Legends project – and doesn't rule out a movie: "It comes down to finding the right people, the right vision, the right story"

After revealing a new League of Legends show is in the works during a recent Twitch interview , Arcane co-creator and showrunner Christian Linke has opened up further on the early creative stages of a post-Arcane project set in Runeterra – and isn't ruling out a movie.

"Yeah, they take time. What I said [in the Twitch interview] was we're exploring these regions – Noxus, Ionia – and we always focus on characters, you know?" Linke told GamesRadar+. "When we think about stories we are exploring, it's always about a specific champion or specific character – which I can't name yet, because there are several."

Linke continued, "But, yeah, it takes time – depending on if it's a series or a movie. We're exploring both in many, many directions. A lot of it comes down to finding the right people, the right vision, the right idea, the right story. That'll take years and once we have confidence that something's happening, we'll talk more about it."

Right now, we know a new League of Legends series is seemingly happening and has been in development for a "year." League of Legends co-creator Marc Merrill later cleared up confusion surrounding the project, however, by clarifying that Linke was referring to the project potentially focusing on three regions in the universe and not three separate shows.

Beyond that, very little is known about what Riot and Linke are cooking up next, be it a big-screen adventure or another show on streaming with a fresh set of champions torn from the League of Legends universe. One thing is for certain: it's going to be quite a wait until we step into Runeterra again.

Arcane season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

