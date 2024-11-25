Arcane showrunner says Cait and Vi's sex scene was originally longer and seemingly more graphic: "We got a slap on the wrist"
Bonk.
Arcane showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke has revealed that Caitlyn and Vi's sex scene in the penultimate episode of the animated Netflix show was originally longer.
In an interview with Twitch streamer Necrit, Linke said the scene that saw Caitlyn and Vi passionately make out – and then some – in a Piltover prison cell was the "dialed back version" of what was originally planned.
Linke, who also confirmed that the scene was initially set to be longer, said there was some pushback to the idea.
"We got a slap on the wrist for like, 'You're literally just going to be rated mature now?'" Linke said.
THE CAITVI SCENE WAS ORIGINALLY LONGER OH MY GODDDDDDD THE CURRENT VERSION IS DIALED DOWN #caitvi #ArcaneSeason2
During that same interview, Linke also dished on future plans for shows set in the League of Legends universe.
"Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps into this cinematic universe," Linke confirmed.
Previously, Linke had told Collider that Arcane was the "first step" in then moving towards rolling out future projects.
"You need to figure out, 'Can we do this? Do we have the chops? Do we have the characters? Do we have the storytelling?'" Linke explained. "So, now we're working on the follow-up projects and it's really fun to start to look at some of the other characters and regions of our world."
For more on the show, check out why we aren't getting an Arcane season 3, then dive into our complete breakdown of the Arcane season 2 ending and why it might be setting up a future League of Legends villain.
