Singed's experiment in Arcane season 2, episode 3 may have ties to League of Legends and a major season 1 character

Arcane season 2's first three episodes have been punctuated in its final moments by a series of post-credits-style scenes involving the nefarious Singed. The third episode – the end of Act 1 – concluded with a cryptic reveal that the Zaun-dwelling doctor is working on something big.

But what is it? Who is the person hanging in chains? And how does it hint at what's to come in the Netflix series' final six episodes? All good questions. If you know your League of Legends, you may be well and truly prepared for what's about to be revealed. Even then, you may not know that Arcane is actually teasing the return of a major character – and it could have major implications for Jinx and Vi.

Spoilers for Arcane season 2's first three episodes follow. You have been warned.

Who is hanging in chains in Arcane season 2, episode 3?

First, let's dive into the moment itself. In the final few seconds, Singed is seemingly giving a blood transfusion to whatever his experiment is. As the liquid flows into green tubes, Singed takes a look at his locket before the camera pans out to show him sitting down and admiring his handiwork: a beast-like figure hanging from the ceiling, with two large claws protruding from the shadows.

So, who is it? Our best guess is that the mystery figure is Vander, Jinx and Vi's foster father-of-sorts who was seemingly killed off during the children's assault on Silco in the undercity.

While he was grievously wounded during the sequence, there's plenty of reason to suggest Vander survived. Firstly, he was dosed up on Shimmer, which enhances a person's strength. There's also the small matter of Singed having Vander's body – as shown by the montage during Arcane season 1's ending .

But he might not be Vander anymore. The beast hanging from chains above Singed is far more monstrous in its appearance – which could tie into what we know about the wider League of Legends universe.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In League of Legends lore, Singed created Warwick, a wolf-like creature with augmented abilities and a bloodlust. While his true identity was never revealed, Arcane may smartly take the established canon and transplant some of Arcane's own story beats for a gut-wrenching reveal.

Now, the question is whether Vander and Warwick are one and the same – and how did he transform? The green tubes in the end scene of season 2's first Act also closely resemble Riot Games' art for Warwick, which you can see below.

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Given the unveiling, it's clear that Arcane season 2 will explore Warwick further in its remaining six episodes. The character of Warwick has also been shown in recent promotional material . If his identity remains under wraps, he will merely act as a wrecking ball and wildcard for Singed to exploit for his own (as-yet-unclear) ends. But if Warwick's true self slips out, expect Vi and Jinx to struggle with having to put down a monster that they once considered family.

For more, check out the Arcane season 2 release schedule and our picks for the best shows on Netflix.