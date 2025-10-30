KPop Demon Hunters songwriter and Rumi singing voice EJAE confirms she used no AI to write the Netflix film's songs, and says Huntr/x AI comparisons are "hurtful"

KPop Demon Hunters is nothing short of a global phenomenon, and its incredibly catchy soundtrack is still dominating the music charts.

In a new interview, EJAE, who both provides the singing voice for Huntr/x's Rumi and helped pen multiple songs on the soundtrack, has confirmed she used no AI while crafting the music.

When asked by Wired if she used AI for the film, EJAE replied: "No. One thing I find so interesting, so fascinating, is people are like, 'Oh, it's an animated character, and it's a girl group and they're singing, it's AI. Like, why is this AI girl group becoming number one?' and stuff like that, right? It's hurtful, because we work so hard. I'm a singer, I'm not an AI."

EJAE is a credited writer on "How It's Done," "Golden," "Your Idol," and "What It Sounds Like."

She's not the only KPop Demon Hunters cast member to push back against AI comparisons, either.

"EJAE, AUDREY NUNA AND I ARE NOT AI — ARE U BITCHES DUMB?!" Rei Ami, who is Zoey's singing voice, said on Twitter when a tweet went viral likening Huntr/x to AI (Audrey Nuna is the singing voice for Mira).

KPop Demon Hunters is still holding strong in Netflix's weekly top 10 after scoring over 400 million views and counting. It's Netflix's biggest release ever, and it looks like there's still more to come: an animated short film and a sequel could both be on the way. Though, don't hold your breath for a live-action remake.

The film is streaming on Netflix now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies and everything new on Netflix in November 2025.