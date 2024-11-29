Vin Diesel hints at behind the scenes Fast and Furious tensions as he admits he just wants the franchise to get back to "real street racing"

Vin Diesel, it seems, is juggling a lot of Fast and Furious plates – if his latest social media post is anything to go by, anyway.

"I got Universal in one ear saying we need FastX2 by March 2026! I have Comcast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale! Then the writer on Fast Five sent me [an image of Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel] and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences," Vin Diesel wrote on Instagram about the apparent differing behind-the-scenes opinions on how best to handle Fast and Furious' endgame.

Vin Diesel, though, laid down his own mission statement to end the post, indicating that he wants to return to Fast and Furious' original more grounded premise for Fast and Furious' final entry.

"I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood," Vin Diesel wrote.

Right now, Fast 11 – potentially a second part to Fast X – is set to be the "grand finale" to the Fast and Furious series. All we know about the project is that it's slated for release in 2026, but Vin Diesel's words suggest there's still plenty of talk about release windows, the amount of movies needed to wrap up the franchise, and how Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs will factor into the equation.

Amid a much-publicized feud, Johnson returned as Hobbs in Fast X's post-credits scene and buried the hatchet with Vin Diesel, even indicating that a Hobbs spin-off movie would be next up.

"The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II," Johnson wrote on Twitter in June 2023, adding, "Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us."



