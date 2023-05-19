Pump the brakes on leaving the theater once the credits have started rolling on Fast 10. There is a post-credits scene to stick around for – and one that will be a shocker to long-time fans of the adrenaline-fuelled franchise.

Below, we’ll give you the ins and outs on the Fast 10 post-credits scenes, including how many scenes there are, and a lowdown on a big Fast surprise that (unfortunately) wasn’t kept under the hood prior to release.

So, start your engines and race down below: here’s your quick guide to the Fast 10 post-credits scenes. Be warned, major spoilers are further down the page, but we’ll start off with a story-free look at the number of mid and post-credits stingers. If you want to go more in-depth on the movie's final act, then be sure to read our Fast 10 ending explained guide.

How many Fast 10 post-credits scenes are there?

There’s just one Fast 10 post-credits scene, which arrives after the first credits sequence featuring the main cast. It lasts for roughly 90 seconds. Once done, you’re free to leave the cinema – but are more than welcome to stay and marvel at the sheer amount of people involved in such an incredible movie.

The Fast 10 post-credits scene, explained (SPOILERS)

The scene cuts to a spec-ops team searching through a house and, eventually, into a large theatre/screening room. A phone is seen ringing at the centre of a stage, and one of the (helmeted) soldiers picks it up and answers.

Dante (Jason Momoa) is on the other end of the line. “Howdy partner,” he begins. “Do you like surprises?” Never one to turn down something theatrical, he calmly tells the mysterious soldier that he took “the most important thing in my life.”

The climactic scene from the highway in Fast Five – which also serves at Fast X’s cold open – is shown again.

While it may have been Dom who helped kill his father Herman Reyes, "you" were the one who pulled the trigger. Dante says he’s going to make him suffer.

The man takes of his helmet to reveal it’s actually Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs – and that Dante is coming for him. His response, before crushing the phone, is short, sweet, and to the point: "Well, I ain’t hard to find, you sumbitch."

Surprise! The Rock – despite a longstanding reported feud with Vin Diesel – is seemingly back in the Fast and Furious universe.

This marks quite a climbdown for Johnson, who said in an interview with CNN (opens in new tab) that there was "no chance" he would return to the franchise.

Whatever the reasoning behind the apparent melting of tensions, one thing is apparent: Hobbs will seemingly play a major role in Fast 11, which is set for release in 2025.

Hobbs, as shown from the post-credits scene, has a major history with Dante and his father. With Jason Momoa’s nail-painting villain attempting to ruin the lives of everyone who ruined his, it’s only right that Fast 10 sets the stage for a Dwayne Johnson vs. Jason Momoa showdown.

Whether Johnson comes back in a smaller role or as a fully-fledged member of the Fast Family alongside Vin Diesel remains to be seen, though we can perhaps expect confirmation – keep an eye on their socials, folks – in the coming days and/or weeks.

