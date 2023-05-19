When will Fast 10 be streaming?

Fast 10 races into cinemas this week, but we know what you’re thinking – when is it coming to streaming? While we don’t know the specifics on when the new Fast movie is coming to a streaming service near you, we’re able to take a confident guess on when it’ll be available both digitally and on Peacock.

How? A certain portly plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom can help guide the way in that regard. We’ll even look back at other Universal trends when it comes to their theatrical releases to help paint a clearer picture of Fast’s streaming plans.

Is Fast 10 coming to streaming? How to watch the new Fast and Furious movie

(Image credit: Universal)

As of right now, Fast 10 is only available in cinemas from May 19. You will be able to purchase the movie digitally and on streaming service Peacock in the next few months, however.

When? The Super Mario Bros. Movie – likely to earn around the same amount as Fast 10 at the box office – is as good a guide as any. The Illumination-Nintendo animated adventure hit streaming on May 16, some 41 days after its theatrical release.

If that’s the case for Fast 10, we can expect it in to be available to purchase on digital storefronts in late June/early July.

Streaming is a slightly different proposition. All major Universal releases seemingly head to Peacock within 90 days (Minions: The Rise of Gru took 89 days, for example). So we can expect a Fast 10 Peacock release date of no later than August 17.

Again, this is just a rough guide – but movie trends with streaming are becoming far easiest to predict. 90 days seems to be the absolute limit for the vast majority of releases, so we can be safe in the knowledge we’ll ride with the Fast Family from the comfort of our own homes later this summer.

Relive the Fast Saga with our ranking of the best Fast and Furious movies. If you're still playing chronological catch-up, there's a guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order. And, no, it's not as simple as one-to-10.