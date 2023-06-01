Dwayne Johnson is returning to the Fast and Furious franchise.

Universal Pictures announced that the untitled standalone film, written by franchise writer Chris Morgan, will bridge the gap between Fast X and Fast X: Part II – the latter of which is slated for a 2025 release (H/T Variety).

Louis Leterrier directed Fast X, taking over for Justin Lin, which opened to $320 worldwide in its first weekend. Leterrier will also direct Fast X: Part II and the rumored Fast X: Part III.

The 10th installment sees Vin Diesel return as Dominic Toretto, alongside Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham, with Charlize Theron reprising her role from F9. A few new additions to the cast include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Helen Mirren also star.

Johnson made a brief cameo as Hobbs in a credits scene after previously announcing that he would be absent from the film.

The franchise's first spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, hit theaters in 2019 and starred Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson as an unlikely duo tasked with taking down a dangerous villain (played by Idris Elba). The film was a massive box office success, grossing $760.7 million worldwide against a budget of $200 million.

Fast X is in theaters now.