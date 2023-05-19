Fast 10 director Louis Leterrier has revealed how that big return came together in the movie’s post-credits scene.

Major spoilers for Fast 10 follow, you have been warned!

If you stuck around after the credits, you would have been met by Hobbs. Yep, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is back in the Fast-verse – despite previous reports of a feud with lead Vin Diesel, and back-and-forth posts on social media.

For Leterrier, being a fan of the franchise first and a director second helped him put the final piece in the Fast jigsaw back together.

"It came together because I am a fan. I am the fan that started being a filmmaker when the first movie came out, so I grew up watching these movies. They were always the high mark of what I was trying to do," he tells GamesRadar+.

Leterrier also reveals that he helped reached out to Johnson's team: "I love these characters, I love these actors. For me, nothing was off the table. I asked the studio, the producers, can we reach out and show them the movie, can we have a conversation? Because, as a fan, my greatest hope is to have this movie finish at its character apex.

"It’s about the characters and the themes – and how all these pieces and these characters that they created are going to come together to finish this franchise – possibly the greatest action franchise in the world – at its peak. And the peak is only done through characters."

Fast 10 is now in cinemas.

