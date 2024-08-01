Upcoming action sequel Nobody 2 casts another returning actor alongside Bob Odenkirk

It's official: Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd is returning to the popular action franchise Nobody as he gets cast in the upcoming sequel.

Lloyd joins fellow returning star Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2 , as reported by Deadline. The two will reprise their original roles alongside newcomers Connie Nielsen, and Basic Instinct’s Sharon Stone who was recently cast as the film’s villain .

The original movie, which premiered in 2021 to major box office success, follows former CIA assassin Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) who left his life of crime fighting and killing behind to retire as an ordinary family man. That is until a home robbery puts him up against a Russian mafia boss, forcing Hutch to return to his old ways. In Nobody, Lloyd plays Hutch's father and a retired FBI agent David Mansell who was not afraid to get his hands dirty when we last saw him.

Although no plot details have been revealed for Nobody 2, we are expecting the Mansells to be back to their old tricks, with Hutch against a new baddie played by Stone, and Lloyd’s David Mansell no doubt back at his side. The sequel is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, and written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem.

But the cast aren't the only returning faces as the sequel reunites producers who worked on the first movie too, including The Fall Guy duo Kelly McCormick and David Leitch alongside Odenkirk.

Up next for Lloyd, the star has been cast in Wednesday season 2 starring Jenna Ortega. The star memorably played Uncle Fester Addams in the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values, but as the role of Fester has already been filled in the show by Fred Armisen in the Netflix series, it is unclear who Lloyd will play.

Nobody 2 hits theaters on August 15, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best action movies , or stay up to date with upcoming movies heading your way