James Gunn hails Robert Downey Jr's Marvel return as a "great idea"

James Gunn might be leading DC Studios now, but we will always be interested in what the Guardians of the Galaxy director has to say about the MCU.

In a recent episode of the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the director was asked about Marvel Studios' decision to bring back Robert Downey Jr. not as Iron Man, but as the franchise's next big villain Doctor Doom.

"I thought it was a smart move. I was excited about it. And I also love Robert, so I think that's cool. I think it's a great idea, and I think that there's nobody better than him," he said.

It does feel like a smart move, particularly after Jonathan Majors was dropped as Kang. When Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, the MCU had to rewrite their plans. Bringing back one of the most beloved actors in the Marvel family seems like a good start.

Robert Downey Jr. ended his decade-long run as Iron Man on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, where Tony Stark gave his life to defeat Thanos and save the world. The actor is now set to play Doctor Doom, an iconic villain from Marvel comics, in the Russo Bros.' Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

We are sure there will be many surprises ahead in this Multiverse Saga, including potential returns like the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the same podcast, James Gunn revealed that he is "totally okay" with whatever happens with the Guardians in the future. Released in 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the director's last movie at Marvel, but since then he has given his blessing to any direction the characters might take from now on.

After all, James Gunn has plenty on his plate at the minute, with his Superman movie arriving in theatres next year, and a new and ambitious plan for the DC Universe already in the works.

