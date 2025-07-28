It looks like Godzilla Minus One's sequel starts filming soon, and two major characters could be returning from the first film

It looks like the sequel to Godzilla Minus One is set to start filming very soon.

That's according to the website yamakazimovie-extra, which seems to be recruiting background actors for an upcoming Toho movie from director Takashi Yamazaki.

Yamazaki directed the first Godzilla Minus One movie, and, since we know a sequel is in the works, it seems very likely that this mystery movie is indeed the sequel. It's listed under the working title "Masterpiece Monster Movie (tentative title)," and the site confirms production has begun.

The application lists filming dates beginning on August 30 running into September. Filming will be "somewhere in Tsukubamirai City, Ibaraki Prefecture," which is part of the Greater Tokyo Area, and the website is on the hunt for men and women aged 18 to 70 to act as "townspeople, people fleeing, etc." That certainly sounds like a Godzilla attack to us…

According to Kaiju No. 14, who has done some sleuthing, Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe's names can be found in the site's source code. They played Koichi and Noriko in the first film, so that suggests the film will pick up their story after the events of the first movie. The only casting information easily available on the website, however, promises "a cast of some of Japan's most impressive actors" and "an all-star cast representing Japan," so nothing is confirmed yet.

Godzilla Minus One is widely regarded as one of the best Godzilla movies ever, and it was highly praised for its human story. The film follows Koichi, a kamikaze pilot with PTSD. The life and family he has built in post-war Japan comes under threat when Godzilla attacks.

The sequel has no release date or title just yet. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies and the biggest movie release dates of the year.