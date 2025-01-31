Gerard Butler is returning for Den of Thieves 3, and co-star O'Shea Jackson Jr. is one step closer to his Fast and Furious dream

Den of Thieves 3 is officially in the works at Lionsgate, with series stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. returning.

In the heist actioner franchise, Butler stars as Detective Nick "Big Nick" O'Brien, and Jackson is career criminal and ex-marine Donnie Wilson. In the first movie, which was released in 2018, Nick sets out to stop Donnie's crew from robbing a bank in LA, while this year's sequel, Den of Thieves: Pantera, sees the action move to Europe – and Nick and Donnie joining forces. Plot details for the third movie are still under wraps.

Jackson has previously said he wants the series to become a Fast and Furious-esque franchise, and the threequel means that dream is one step closer to fruition. "I'm not gonna sugarcoat it: I’m trying to Vin Diesel this thing," he said in a recent interview with Variety. "To quote Ryan Reynolds [in Deadpool and Wolverine], I want to work with Gerard [Butler] until he’s 90."

The actor continued, "I know how much I want to do these other films, but we cannot cheapen this beautiful thing that we made. This one took six or seven years to get done. I hope the next one doesn’t. In our heart of hearts, we won’t make it if it’s not right and if it’s not the same thing that made audiences fall in love with the franchise in the first place."

