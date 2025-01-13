After hitting #1 at the box office, Den of Thieves 2 star O'Shea Jackson Jr. evokes Deadpool and Wolverine and says he wants to "work with Gerard Butler until he's 90"

After hitting the top of the box office, Den of Thieves 2 star O'Shea Jackson has opened up about his dream of putting the pedal to the metal and turning it into a Fast and Furious-style major action franchise.

"I’m not gonna sugarcoat it: I’m trying to Vin Diesel this thing," Jackson – who plays wheelman and thief Donnie Wilson in both Den of Thieves movies – told Variety. "To quote Ryan Reynolds [in Deadpool and Wolverine], I want to work with Gerard [Butler] until he’s 90."

In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Donnie heads to Europe and ends up teaming up with Gerald Butler's down-on-his-luck officer 'Big Nick' for his next big score: a diamond heist.

With the movie leaving things very much open for a sequel and Jackson being keen on a follow-up, Den of Thieves 3 looks like a seeming certainty – except the Donnie Wilson actor doesn't want a sequel for sequel's sake.

"I know how much I want to do these other films, but we cannot cheapen this beautiful thing that we made," Jackson said. "This one took six or seven years to get done [Den of Thieves was released in 2018]. I hope the next one doesn’t. In our heart of hearts, we won’t make it if it’s not right and if it’s not the same thing that made audiences fall in love with the franchise in the first place."

Den of Thieves 2, which took home $15 million at the US domestic box office this weekend, is currently sitting at 57% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It's faring better with audiences, however, at a 79% rating.

