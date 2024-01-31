Enshrouded tin is an essential resource for your progression. With enough tin on your hands, you’ll be able to upgrade your Flame level and discover new regions. Tin is also a required material to create bronze which, in turn, unlocks many new weapons, tools, and armour sets. The only problem? Like Enshrouded copper, Tin deposits are located far from the Springlands, so it takes some effort to find them.

Here’s how to get tin in Enshrouded, find the best tin locations for quick farming, and smelt tin bars for crafting.

How to find tin in Enshrouded

Enshrouded tin is found in the northeastern part of the map, the region called Nomad Highlands. You’ll be able to reach this area once you’ve upgraded your Flame to level 4, which will clear the red shroud blocking your way.

Tin is found in shrouded areas (not the plains) near the Ancient Spire. It’s a bit difficult to spot tin veins, as they’ll look like a shinier version of ordinary stones at first glance. Be on the lookout for small, silver-coloured stones poking out of walls or piles of dirt, as shown in the picture above.

You can mine Enshrouded tin using the scrappy pickaxe, although it’s faster to equip a copper one.

Best tin locations in Enshrouded

To help you get your hands on a stack of tin, here are two of the best tin deposits we’ve come across. Both are close to the Ancient Spire teleport waypoint. The first one, just northwest of the Ancient Spire, is a large shrouded chasm - the right side of the picture shows what it looks like. Descent into the chasm and you’ll find lots tin deposits, just below the surface. You can even grab some copper and limestone while you’re at it.

The other location, further northwest, is inside a cave with a shroud root; defeat the root to get to the tin deposit behind it.

Enshrouded tin crafting recipes

Wondering what items you can make with tin in Enshrouded? Here’s an overview of the most important crafting recipes that require tin. Note that instead of raw tin ore, most recipes require tin bars that have gone through the smelter (more on that below).

Reach Flame Level 5: tin ore x20. This is the main reason why you should find some tin deposits, as upgrading your Flame level unlocks more areas to explore.

tin ore x20. This is the main reason why you should find some tin deposits, as upgrading your Flame level unlocks more areas to explore. Bronze bar (10): tin bar x3. An even better material than copper and tin, used for high-quality items and tools. You’ll need three tin bars, which means 60 tin ore, to obtain ten stacks of bronze.

tin bar x3. An even better material than copper and tin, used for high-quality items and tools. You’ll need three tin bars, which means 60 tin ore, to obtain ten stacks of bronze. Eternal Chain Heal spell: tin bar x10. That’s right, you can get unlimited chain heal charges using tin. Beware that ‘ten tin bars’ may not sound like much, but this translates to 200 tin ore.

While this doesn’t sound like much, keep in mind that tin is used to make bronze (smelt three tin bars to get ten bronze bars). So indirectly, tin is required for a great many crafting recipes involving bronze. Here’s how many resources you’ll need for the most important ones:

Bronze axe: bronze bars x4 (requires tin bars x2). An upgrade from the copper axe.

bronze bars x4 (requires tin bars x2). An upgrade from the copper axe. Bronze pickaxe: bronze bars x8 (requires tin bars x3). An upgrade from the copper pickaxe.

bronze bars x8 (requires tin bars x3). An upgrade from the copper pickaxe. Eternal Fireball spell: bronze bars x3 (requires tin bars x1). The unlimited version of the mage’s Fireball spell.

bronze bars x3 (requires tin bars x1). The unlimited version of the mage’s Fireball spell. Mace-like club: bronze bars x5 (requires tin bars x2). Great weapon for melee fighters.

bronze bars x5 (requires tin bars x2). Great weapon for melee fighters. Sage armour: bronze bars x4 (requires tin bars x2). Amazing armour for advanced mage builds. Improves healing and magical damage.

How to get tin bars in Enshrouded

To make tin bars, you need tin ore, charcoal, wood acid, and a smelter. You can get a smelter by doing the ‘crucible needed for a smelter’ quest for the Blacksmith. Charcoal and wood acid can both be obtained using the kiln; both crafting recipes require nothing but wood and dirt. Once you have enough, place the tin ore, charcoal, and wood acid in the smelter and select the ‘tin bars’ crafting recipe to start the smelting process. Here’s the amount of materials required for one tin bar:

Tin ore x20.

Charcoal x5.

Wood acid x1.

That’s it, you’re ready to find some Enshrouded tin and craft all the tin bars you need.

